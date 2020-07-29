Ankita Lokhande wants to record statement in Sushant Singh Rajputs' death case: Bihar Police sources

In a major development in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday said that she wanted to record a statement on the matter, according to sources in the Bihar Police. The police is in contact with Lokhande and will talk to her on July 30, added the sources.

The Bihar Police has already spoken to several people and recorded their statements while some people will be called to record the statements. The sources added that there is no time limit for the investigating police team to go back to Bihar. They can stay in Mumbai and investigate as long as they want.

Earlier in the day, Lokhande was quizzed by the Bihar Police and during the interrogation, she revealed that Sushant and she had a conversation in 2019, during the release of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. At that time, the actor opened up about his relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita told the cops that Sushant had messaged her to wish her for her debut film and during the conversation, he got very emotional. He told Ankita that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

The chat between Sushant and Ankita has been shared by the actress with the Bihar Police along with the other exchanges they had regarding Rhea.

It has also been learnt that after Sushant's death, Ankita visited his hometown Patna twice where she met his family. Ankita had also shared her chats with Sushant with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Ankita and Sushant dated for six long years between 2010 and 2016. They fell in love on the sets of their popular TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. Sushant, however, left the show after a few years to make a career in films.

Sushant's case, which is being investigated by the Mumbai Police since his death on June 14 by suicide, took a fresh turn on Tuesday after his father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea in Patna. Immediately, a four-member police team was formed to set up an investigation in Mumbai.

Sushant's father has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, exploiting the actor financially and keeping him away from his family, besides other offences. Meanwhile, Ankita also shared a cryptic post saying "truth wins". It was shared just hours after the FIR was lodged.