Ankita Lokhande's birthday wish for boyfriend Vicky Jain comes with a lovey-dovey photo album—See inside

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and wished Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain on his birthday. The wish was special and full of love.

She posted a picture album along with birthday wish. Her caption read: “Happy birthday to you Mr.jain wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs #happybirthdayvikki.”

Awwdorable, isn't it?

The duo has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions but never really talked about their relationship status in public. Sometime back they were seen dancing together at a friend's wedding and the inside videos went viral on social media.

Earlier, the 'Manikarnika' actress was dating her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for the longest. However, the two went separate ways in 2016, breaking the hearts of their fans.

On the work front, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' earlier this year. She played Jhalkari Bai in the show and earned rave reviews for her performance.