close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande's birthday wish for boyfriend Vicky Jain comes with a lovey-dovey photo album—See inside

Earlier, the 'Manikarnika' actress was dating her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for the longest. 

Ankita Lokhande&#039;s birthday wish for boyfriend Vicky Jain comes with a lovey-dovey photo album—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and wished Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain on his birthday. The wish was special and full of love.

She posted a picture album along with birthday wish. Her caption read: “Happy birthday to you Mr.jain wish to make ur today and every day of ur life very special .. truly yours and only urs #happybirthdayvikki.”

Awwdorable, isn't it?

The duo has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions but never really talked about their relationship status in public. Sometime back they were seen dancing together at a friend's wedding and the inside videos went viral on social media.

Earlier, the 'Manikarnika' actress was dating her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput for the longest. However, the two went separate ways in 2016, breaking the hearts of their fans.

On the work front, Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' earlier this year. She played Jhalkari Bai in the show and earned rave reviews for her performance.

 

 

 

Tags:
Ankita Lokhandevicky jainSushant Singh RajputAnkita Lokhande boyfriend
Next
Story

Brie Larson spotted with new man following split from Alex Greenwald

Must Watch

PT21M25S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 1st August 2019