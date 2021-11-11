Ankita Lokhande's latest Instagram posts spark wedding rumour with beau Vicky Jain!

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande's latest Instagram posts have sparked rumours of her impending wedding with beau Vicky Jain. Although no details have been revealed as of now yet her social media posts hint at her taking the big plunge soon.

Ankita Lokhande posted: EACH OTHER is the best and only thing in life that we have to hold on to @jainvick

The actress is in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain. The duo has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions and has several adorable pictures on social media.

It was reported previously that Ankita and Vicky will get married in December this year in Mumbai. However, neither Ankita nor Vicky has confirmed the wedding dates as for now.

Earlier, Ankita was dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They were together for nearly 6 years before heading for different directions. She has been a strong support system to the late actor's family in fighting for justice.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. She played Jhalkari Bai in the show and earned rave reviews for her performance. She shot to fame with Balaji Telefilms' Pavitra Rishta along with late Sushant Singh Rajput.

