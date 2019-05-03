Anne Hathaway felt pressure to fill her schedule

Los Angeles: Actress Anne Hathaway has always sensed a pressure to complete her schedule before she became a mother to Jonathan three years ago.

"Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn't working, I felt like I was wasting time. Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I'm just not available to work because it's important for me to be home with him," Hathaway told the June issue of Shape magazine, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

The 36-year-old actress, who has Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman, has also changed her approach to eating. She says it is important to keep a "balance".

"With eating, my number one thing is trying to buy food that does not come in packaging. Beyond that, I try not to eat red meat, and I try not to eat pork. But generally speaking, I'm pretty low-key about all that stuff."

She says balancing is important to her.

"My go-to for a lot of my life was to feel badly about myself, and I just don't want to do that anymore," she said.