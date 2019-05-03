close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anne Hathway

Anne Hathaway felt pressure to fill her schedule

Actress Anne Hathaway has always sensed a pressure to complete her schedule before she became a mother to Jonathan three years ago.

Anne Hathaway felt pressure to fill her schedule

Los Angeles: Actress Anne Hathaway has always sensed a pressure to complete her schedule before she became a mother to Jonathan three years ago.

"Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn't working, I felt like I was wasting time. Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I'm just not available to work because it's important for me to be home with him," Hathaway told the June issue of Shape magazine, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

The 36-year-old actress, who has Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman, has also changed her approach to eating. She says it is important to keep a "balance".

"With eating, my number one thing is trying to buy food that does not come in packaging. Beyond that, I try not to eat red meat, and I try not to eat pork. But generally speaking, I'm pretty low-key about all that stuff."

She says balancing is important to her. 

"My go-to for a lot of my life was to feel badly about myself, and I just don't want to do that anymore," she said.

Tags:
Anne HathwayAdam ShulmanJonathan
Next
Story

Peter Mayhew, actor who played Chewbacca in 'Star Wars' movies, dies at 74

Must Watch

PT11M11S

Cyclone Fani to make landfall in Odisha's Puri today