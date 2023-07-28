trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641489
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Anshula Kapoor Remembers Her Mother, Sister Janhvi Kapoor Drops A Heart

Anshula Kapoor and her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor were extremely close to their mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who passed away a few years ago.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Anshula Kapoor is a popular social media influencer.
  • She is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister of Arjun Kapoor.
  • Anshula posted a heartfelt note for her mother on Instagram.

Trending Photos

Anshula Kapoor Remembers Her Mother, Sister Janhvi Kapoor Drops A Heart The emotional post shared by Anshula received love from siblings, friends and fans. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Anshula Kapoor is a popular internet personality and an entrepreneur. She is well known for encouraging people to work towards health, diet, and fitness. Her Instagram feed is full of intriguing posts and videos related to her family, health, and food. Additionally, she often shares pictures of her mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Recently, Anshula picked a childhood picture with her mom and Arjun Kapoor, and posted it on Instagram. She also posted a long heartfelt note for her mother. In the touching post, Anshula shared that she was missing her mother. She also revealed her biggest fear.

Anshula Kapoor’s post read, “You’re never too old to miss your mom. I tried accessing a memory of mom tonight, and the memory escapes me. This is one of my biggest fears, yet it comes true countless times a year.. when I can’t relive a memory, when I loose her smell or her voice. But it has always come back to me in the past.”

Anshula Kapoor added, “Here’s hoping it will come back to me this time too. But every time I can’t remember, it feels like I’ve lost you all over again Ma. Can there be a cap on how many times in a lifetime you experience the gravity of the same loss again? Miss you Ma. Pls come back to me in my memories.”

cre Trending Stories

The emotional post shared by Anshula received love from siblings, friends and fans on social media. Celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pedenkar shared red heart emojis in the caption section.

Take a look at the post:

Anshula Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Close To Their Mother

Anshula Kapoor and her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor were extremely close to their mother. The pictures and notes often shared by them on social media are a testament to how much the Kapoor siblings miss their mother. Earlier this year, when Anshula walked the ramp for the first time, Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother and wrote on social media, “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become.”

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona