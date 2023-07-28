Anshula Kapoor Remembers Her Mother, Sister Janhvi Kapoor Drops A Heart

Anshula Kapoor is a popular internet personality and an entrepreneur. She is well known for encouraging people to work towards health, diet, and fitness. Her Instagram feed is full of intriguing posts and videos related to her family, health, and food. Additionally, she often shares pictures of her mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor. Recently, Anshula picked a childhood picture with her mom and Arjun Kapoor, and posted it on Instagram. She also posted a long heartfelt note for her mother. In the touching post, Anshula shared that she was missing her mother. She also revealed her biggest fear.

Anshula Kapoor’s post read, “You’re never too old to miss your mom. I tried accessing a memory of mom tonight, and the memory escapes me. This is one of my biggest fears, yet it comes true countless times a year.. when I can’t relive a memory, when I loose her smell or her voice. But it has always come back to me in the past.”

Anshula Kapoor added, “Here’s hoping it will come back to me this time too. But every time I can’t remember, it feels like I’ve lost you all over again Ma. Can there be a cap on how many times in a lifetime you experience the gravity of the same loss again? Miss you Ma. Pls come back to me in my memories.”



The emotional post shared by Anshula received love from siblings, friends and fans on social media. Celebs such as Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pedenkar shared red heart emojis in the caption section.

Take a look at the post:

Anshula Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Close To Their Mother

Anshula Kapoor and her brother and actor Arjun Kapoor were extremely close to their mother. The pictures and notes often shared by them on social media are a testament to how much the Kapoor siblings miss their mother. Earlier this year, when Anshula walked the ramp for the first time, Arjun Kapoor remembered his mother and wrote on social media, “Hope you are watching her today and smiling mom… Missed having you there to see what your daughter has grown up to become.”