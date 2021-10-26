Anu Malik joins hands with producer Anand Pandit for a devotional music album

Mumbai: Ace music composer Anu Malik has joined hands for a devotional album dedicated to Lord Krishna with producer Anand Pandit.

Talking about the collaboration, producer Anand Pandit said, "Music has the ability to touch hearts and devotional music touches the soul. I am an ardent listener of devotional music and it has been one of my dreams to produce a devotional album. I respect and admire Anu Ji's body of work and it's an absolute privilege to be collaborating with him for this album on Lord Krishna."

Anu Malik is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. His devotion grew even more after his marriage to Anjali Vasudev Bhat, a Saraswat Brahmin, says Malik. "My father Sardar Malik a legendary music director himself was from Kapurthala and embraced all religions as a result our house resonated with all kinds of devotion music.'



He believes this album will be a test and a passion project. "As a music composer this project is a challenge and as a devotee of Lord Krishna, this music album is an extension of my belief and faith. Anand Bhai is an old friend and the ideal collaborator for this album because we have a shared vision and a shared belief."

Work on the album has already begun and sources close to the production say that a release is in the offing early next year.