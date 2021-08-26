Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on 36th Wedding Anniversary with a beautiful throwback photo

New Delhi: Actor Anupam Kher and his wife Kirron Kher have completed 36 years of blissful marriage. On this special occasion, Anupam treated his fans with stunning black and white photos from the time he got married to Kirron.

In one of the throwback pictures, the bride and groom - Kirron and Anupam - can be seen posing with the latters mother and two brothers. The other photo is a close-up of the two of them, where Kirron can be seen flashing the brightest smile. In the third and the last photo shared by the actor, he can be seen standing next to his wife, who is seated in a chair, wearing a saree - with her head covered.

“Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Anniversary #Life #Love,” Anupam captioned his post.

Earlier this year, actor-politician Kirron Kher hit headlines after she was diagnosed with blood cancer. Anupam and son Sikander released a joint statement confirming the news. “ “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer,” read part of the statement.

Kirron currently is undergoing treatment for blood cancer and her body is responding well to medications, according to her husband.