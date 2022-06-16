NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is one such star kid, who is yet to make her entry into the showbiz world but still fans are keen to know updates about her. The 21-year-old has been in the US for her higher studies for a while now. She has been studying at Chapman University in Southern California. On Wednesday, the filmmaker's daughter took to her Instagram and dropped few pictures of her along with boyfriend Shane as they celebrate 2 years of togetherness. Aaliyah who is known for being bold and beautiful, is seen sharing a passionate liplock with Shane.

Aaliyah, who is known to make her presence feel on social media, is seen showcasing her bond with her beau. She captioned the post with a heartwhelming note for Shane, writing, "The most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate (purple heart emoji) happy anniversary my love, i love you forever."

Shane too wrote an adorable note for Aaliyah on his Instagram space. It read, "Happy 2 Year Anniversary to this sweet angel who I call the love of my life. You are my best friend and partner in everything! I am so grateful for all of the joy you bring me each day and the space you give me for me to grow + be myself! Oh how I love you, and sincerely look forward to the day I put a ring on your finger (ring emoji) (red heart emoji)”. Aaliyah commented on his post and wrote, "i love you sm wanna cry at this caption."

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire met on a dating app





Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. In May 2021, Aaliyah talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move.

Meanwhile, recently, Aaliyah indulged her followers in a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During the session, she was asked: "Do you agree that as star kids, you all get privileges, or do you have a different take on this?" She repiled to it saying that she agreed 110 percent and maintained that the struggles privileged people face are nothing compared to what others have to face.

It is to be noted that Aaliyah often gets shamed on social media for posting photos in lingerie and showing too much skin. However, the young girl is completely unfazed by what haters think and has been enjoying her life to the fullest.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.

