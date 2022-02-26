Anurag Kashyap shares daughter Aaliyah's pic with her boyfriend and it's a 'bye bye'!

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture of his daughter Aaliyah with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. The photo caught the attention of his celeb friends including Tisca Chopra, Ekta Kapoor among others, who dropped lovely comments.

It’s a bye bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad, read Anurag Kashyap's caption on the photo post.

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. In May last year, she talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move.

Aaliyah is an avid social media user and often gives sneak-peek into her life on Instagram and YouTube.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced.