हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap shares daughter Aaliyah's pic with her boyfriend and it's a 'bye bye'!

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. 

Anurag Kashyap shares daughter Aaliyah&#039;s pic with her boyfriend and it&#039;s a &#039;bye bye&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture of his daughter Aaliyah with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. The photo caught the attention of his celeb friends including Tisca Chopra, Ekta Kapoor among others, who dropped lovely comments. 

It’s a bye bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad, read Anurag Kashyap's caption on the photo post. 

Aaliyah Kashyap and boyfriend Shane Gregoire met on a dating app and the star kid explained how it all went on her YouTube channel. In May last year, she talked about her awkward first kiss and how she made the first move. 

Aaliyah is an avid social media user and often gives sneak-peek into her life on Instagram and YouTube.  

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married movie editor Aarti Bajaj in 1997 and the couple was blessed with daughter Aaliyah. However, the couple got divorced in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but the duo decided to separate in 2013 and eventually in 2015 they got divorced. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aaliyah KashyapAnurag KashyapAnurag Kashyap daughterAaliyah Kashyap picsAaliyah Kashyap boyfriend
Next
Story

Babydolls all grown up, feels Malaika Arora as she shares pics of Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya!

Must Watch

PT53S

Ukraine Russia Conflict Update: Ukraine Refused to Compromise - Russia