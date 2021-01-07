Anushka Sharma calls out photographer for invading her privacy, has this to say

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has had enough with paparazzis. The ‘NH 10’ actress took to Instagram to call out the photographer and the publication that captured her and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli in a private moment.

Taking to Instagram story, mom-to-be Anushka posted the picture taken by the photographer and wrote, “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy.”

“Guys! Stop this right now,” the actress added in a strongly-worded post.

Since their pregnancy announcement in August, many pictures of Anushka have gone viral on the internet. The actress, however, decided to take a stand this time.

Anushka and Virat are expecting their first child in 2021. The baby is due in January. The celebrity couple had announced their pregnancy on August 27, 2020. Sharing the news, Anushka and Virat had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Meanwhile, on New Year, Anushka posted photos alongside Virat and captioned the post as, “Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you.”

Earlier, in an interview to a fashion magazine, Anushka had said that she wants to raise her child away from media attention as she does not want to “raise brats”.