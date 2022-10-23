Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli ‘wonderful man’ as he leads India to victory in World Cup match vs Pakistan!

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is winning hearts today as he led Team India to victory by scoring an unbeaten 82 runs off 53 balls. Not just this, but King Kohli also brought India back after a dismal beginning. Sharing her happiness and delight on the feat, Virat’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma dropped a heartfelt post for her husband on Instagram. "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!"

Continuing the post, she wrote, "You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!

So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious ️and you my love, are LIMITLESS!!

Love you forever and through thick and thin," she wrote on Instagram.

See the post here

The actress shared the grabs from her television screens as she wrote the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is all set for her comeback film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is a biopic of veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. The film marks her return to silver screen after daughter Vamika’s birth. She was last seen in 2018 film ‘Zero’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.