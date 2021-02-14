Anushka Sharma 'posed sunset photo' with Virat Kohli on Valentine's Day, shares a note

NEW DELHI: This Valentine’s Day (Feb 14) Anushka gave us a glimpse of the loving relationship between her and her husband Virat Kohli. She took to Instagram and shared a picture that could be the poster of a romance movie! In the photo, the couple can be seen holding and smiling at each other against the scenic backdrop of a sunset. Anushka is seen donning a white top with frilled sleeves, while Virat pulled off a dapper look in a plain black t-shirt.

In the caption, Anushka admitted that she’s not too passionate about Valentine’s Day but explained, "Today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine everyday forever and beyond."

Anushka and Virat got married on December 11, 2017, and were recently blessed with a baby girl named Vamika on January 11. After her birth, both the parents had taken leave from work to take care and spend time with their daughter. At the beginning of February, Anushka surprised fans by sharing an adorable picture of her holding baby Vamika, alongside Virat on Instagram.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai's 2018 film 'Zero', along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Currently, she is on a break from films. However, she plans to return to sets as soon as she finds a work-home balance according to an interview.