close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh's banter at Elle Awards will give you major Band Baaja Baaraat feels

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh had a mini-reunion at the Elle Beauty Awards. A video of the two superstars indulging in a fun banter from the award ceremony has surfaced on social media.

Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh&#039;s banter at Elle Awards will give you major Band Baaja Baaraat feels

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh had a mini-reunion at the Elle Beauty Awards. A video of the two superstars indulging in a fun banter from the award ceremony has surfaced on social media.

At the Elle Beauty Awards, Anushka and Ranveer had a funny moment that reminded their fans of their Band Baaja Baraat moments. Ranveer can be seen standing on the stage donning a black hat and mike in his hand. While talking about success, he suddenly got off the stage and positioned the mike towards Anushka, who was sitting at the front row. He said, "Let us ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success means to you?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AnushkaSharma with #RanveerSingh, #KareenKapoorKhan at #ElleBeautyAwards. #Anuveer.

A post shared by This is an Anushkapaedia. (@anushkasharma_lovers) on

To which Anushka replied, “Ranveer you’re not the host." A visibly embarrassed Ranveer ran back to the stage.

Anushka bagged the Elle Impact trophy while Ranveer walked away with the Elle Icon Man of the Year Award. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Manushi Chillar and Ananya Panday also won awards.

Both the actors had previously shared screen space in three movies. Ranveer interestingly made his debut opposite Anushka in Band Baaja Baraat. They were also rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time but it fizzled out. 

Anushka and Ranveer are now happily married to their respective partners.

Tags:
Anushka SharmaRanveer SinghBand Baaja Baraat
Next
Story

B-Town celebs extend wishes on Dussehra

Must Watch

PT4M28S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day