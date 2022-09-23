NewsLifestylePeople
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Anushka Sharma shares her pics, says 'Ek bhi photo acchi nahin'; Arjun Kapoor can't agree more!

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie 'Chakda Xpress', a sports biopic which is inspired by the life of Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Actress Anushka Sharma shared some pictures of herself on social media
  • Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the post
  • She will be next seen in the movie 'Chakda Xpress'

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma is a talented and hardworking actress in the Hindi film industry. The actress is also highly active on social media, where she frequently shares posts for her fans.

The actress recently took to her social media to share some sun-kissed pictures of herself, which she herself thought were not so good and wrote in the caption, "Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@anushkasharma)

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on her post and wrote, "Hoodie achi hai photos toh kharaab hai I agree".

Here is the actor's comment:

On the work front, the actress who took a break from films to spend some quality time with her daughter and was last seen on the big screen in the movie 'Zero' is back on sets. She will be next seen in the movie 'Chakda Xpress', a sports biopic which is inspired by the life of Indian women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

