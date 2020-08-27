Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to be parents, baby arriving in 2021 - Pic proof!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dressed in a black polka-dotted tunic midi, Anushka flaunted her baby glowing every bit. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give major relationship goals and how! 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli are going to be parents soon. The power couple announced the news of pregnancy and baby arrival with the sweetest picture post.

Anushka tweeted: And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021!

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

On the work front, Anushka has not announced any new projects after her last release 'Zero' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Anushka has been producing some great content for OTT viewing. Her last few projects under Clean Slate Filmz production banner like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul received a big thumbs up from fans.

Congratulations to the power couple on this good news!

 

Tags:
Anushka Sharmaviral kohlianushka sharma pregnantvirat kohli baby
