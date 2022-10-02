NewsLifestylePeople
Anushka Sharma wraps up UK schedule of her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.The film will stream directly on Netflix.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, announced the schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic film `Chakda Xpress`.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture on her story which she captioned, "Schedule wrap," followed by joined hands and cricket emoticons. For quite a long time, the `Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi` actor was shooting for her next film in England and now the makers have wrapped up the schedule.

`Chakda Xpress` marks the comeback of the `Dil Dhadakane Do` actor after her last release `Zero` in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, `Chakda Xpress` is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. 

The final release date of the film is still awaited.The `Ae Dil Hai Mushkil` actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the `Jab Harry Met Sejal` actor is all set for her comeback.

Anushka`s brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing `Chakda Xpress` with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.The film will stream directly on Netflix.

