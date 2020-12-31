हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Sharma

Anushka-Virat want to raise child away from media attention; do not want to 'raise brats'

Speaking to Vogue, Anushka, who is pregnant with their first child, said that the couple does not want to 'raise brats'.

Anushka-Virat want to raise child away from media attention; do not want to &#039;raise brats&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who going to embrace motherhood in January has told a fashion magazine that she and her husband Cricketer Virat Kohli would want to raise their child away from media attention.

Speaking to Vogue, Anushka, who is pregnant with their first child, said that the couple does not want to 'raise brats'.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy. The couple had shared the happy news in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Couple of days ago, Anushka Sharma shared her pregnancy woes in her new social media post, with a touch of humour. Anushka posted a pre-pregnancy picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sitting all curled up on a chair and holding a bowl of food.

"Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can't sit like this but I can EAT," Anushka wrote, alongside the image.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anushka SharmaVirat KohliAnushka Sharma Virat Kohlianushka sharma pregnancy
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 13 participants Sidharth, Shehnaaz party in Goa ahead of New Year's Eve - Watch
  • 1,02,66,674Confirmed
  • 1,48,738Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Zee Rojgar Samachar: Employment news of the day; Dec 31, 2020