APARSHAKTI KHURANA

Aparshakti Khurana Drops Hilarious Glimpse Of His 'Butterfly,' Fans Go ROFL

The actor and his energy levels surely have proven that he doesn't believe in Monday blues! In fact, his infectious energy has set a tone for the whole week. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aparshakti Khurana Drops Hilarious Glimpse Of His 'Butterfly,' Fans Go ROFL Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aparshakti Khurana is known for his infectious energy, and recently, he made sure to spread that across the social media with a video in which he is seen expressing his excitement about hitting the gym on a Monday. 

The actor and his energy levels surely have proven that he doesn't believe in Monday blues! In fact, his infectious energy has set a tone for the whole week. His latest video is a perfect blend of motivation and entertainment, encouraging everyone to embrace their inner "butterfly" and hit the gym with a positive attitude, especially on those challenging Monday mornings.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

The video showcases Aparshakti’s unique blend of humor and dedication towards fitness. His playful approach not only brings a smile to viewers' faces but also serves as a refreshing reminder that fitness can be enjoyable. The video also garnered a couple of interesting comments from fans. One of his followers commented, “Hahahahahha, that was hilarious,” while another fan commented, “Hahahha, you're so fly” 

On the work front, Aparshakti will be seen reprising his beloved role of Bittu in 'Stree 2'. His internationally acclaimed film 'Berlin' is set for release. He will also be seen in a documentary called 'Finding Ram' and Navjot Gulati's directorial ‘Badtameej Gill,’ where he will be sharing the screen space with Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Sheeba Chadha. 

