Aparshakti Khurana to play lead in a film backed by Dino Morea

Mumbai: Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl will play lead roles in a quirky comedy titled "Helmet" produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and actor Dino Moreas production house, DM Movies.

This film will be Aparshakti's first as a lead actor. It will also feature his "Stree" co-star Abhishek Banerjee.

Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a funny script which touches upon a topic that is considered embarrassing for most people in India, and will showcase the same in a funny and entertaining manner.

Satram has previously assisted Prabhudheva, Pooja Bhatt and Sohail Khan and this is his directorial debut.

Rohan Shankar, who previously wrote "Luka Chuppi" has been roped in as the writer.

Producer Dino said: "Satram and Rohan have cracked a fantastic, relevant story which will appeal to each and everyone."

The film has gone on floors in Varanasi and is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2020.

"At Sony, we have always aimed at supporting those projects that stem from a strong content base and are glad that Dino Moreo brought this film to us. We believe in telling insightful stories and 'Helmet' is one such film that picks a subject that is of utmost need today and is told in a way which will touch a chord with audiences," said Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director -Sony Pictures Entertainment India.

"We are also happy to present the talented Aparshakti Khurana in a lead role as we have always believed in backing upcoming talents and providing them a platform to excel," he added.