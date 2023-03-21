AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam Pose Together In London For PS 2

London: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman gave fans a reason to rejoice as he shared a frame with director Mani Ratnam in his latest tweet.

On Tuesday, Rahman shared a picture with Mani where they were posing in front of Abbey Road Studios in London. In the caption, Rahman wrote "PS2 at London #mattydunkley #manirathnam" suggesting that he was busy with the music of Mani's upcoming venture 'PS 2'. In the frame, Rahman has donned a grey-coloured blazer while Mani has sported a winter jacket.

Fans loved this post and showered comments on it. "Sir, amazing to see you work nonstop without rest. You are amazing", wrote one.

Another one wrote, "Legends!"

For the unversed, 'PS 2' is the sequel of Mani`s box office hit film 'Ponniyin Selvan', which was released last year.

The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The teaser of the 'PS 2' was released in December. The makers unveiled the Hindi version of the first song 'Ruaa Ruaa' on Monday.

Penned by Gulzar, the song is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya played dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama. The big-budget film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide.