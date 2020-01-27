हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AR Rahman

AR Rahman poses with Maroon 5's PJ Morton at Grammys 2020

AR Rahman, who turned out in a long red leather coat, is seen standing between his son Ameen and Morton in the image.

AR Rahman poses with Maroon 5&#039;s PJ Morton at Grammys 2020
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: AR Rahman was spotted at the Grammys 2020, and the music maestro had been loading Instagram with posts and updates from the gala.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@pjmorton from @maroon5

A post shared by @ arrahman on

From sharing videos of artiste performances to a sneak peek of his Grammys look, Rahman has shared several moments from the ceremony. But it's his picture with singer PJ Morton, who is a part of the pop band Maroon 5, that has grabbed maximum eyeballs.

Rahman, who turned out in a long red leather coat, is seen standing between his son Ameen and Morton in the image.

He mourned the demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and also shared a glimpse of the tribute from the ceremony.

"RIP Kobe!" he wrote on Instagram.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday here.

In India, the ceremony was aired on Monday morning on VH1.

 

Tags:
AR RahmanMaroon 5PJ Mortongrammys 2020Grammys
Next
Story

Nick Jonas trolled for spinach in teeth during Grammy gig

Must Watch

PT44S

Out of control SUV collides with bike in Patna, footage captured in CCTV