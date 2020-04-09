AR Rahman's cryptic tweet on original 'Masakali' is a sly jibe at 'Masakali 2' song - Check inside

New Delhi: The musical maestro AR Rahman's compositions set out to not just win your hearts with melody but also makes records. Many of his songs have been rehashed over a period of time but nothing beats the essence of the original.

On similar lines, a popular composition of his 'Masakali' from 'Dilli 6' saw a reprised version recently and was released on April 8, 2020. While netizens have a mixed reaction to it, AR Rahman posted a cryptic tweet reading 'enjoy the original Masakali song'.

Hmm...he has not mentioned anyone in particular or not written a word about the 'Masakali 2' song yet his reaction seems like a sly jibe at the latter for matching upto the original version.

The 'Marjaavaan' couple Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria feature in their maiden single 'Masakali 2.0' which is a reprised version of the 'Dilli 6' blockbuster track 'Masakali'. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It starred Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor on the lead.

'Masakali 2' has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon whereas the original was sung by Mohit Chauhan. The original music was composed by the maestro AR Rahman and the original lyrics are by Prasoon Joshi.