Arbaaz Khan enjoys Maldives vacay with ladylove Giorgia Andriani, fans say 'looks like you're hitting the gym hard'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan seems to be enjoying his tropical vacation in the Maldives with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. On Sunday (31st October), the actor shared vibrant pictures of him and his ladylove along with scenic photos of the location he was residing in.

In the pictures, he's seen wearing a grey T-shirt with white shorts and white shoes, looking fit as ever. On the other hand, his ladylove and model Giorgia stunned a white crop top and pink shorts.

In the caption, Arbaaz wrote, "Enjoyed our stay at the Amaya Kuda Rah.. Thank you for the wonderful hospitality."

Take a look at their vacation pics:

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arbaaz Khan had shared that he doesn't like it when news portals call Giorgia Andriani his girlfriend or 'bae' as he said she has an identity of her own.

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to actress Malaika Arora and shares a son named Arhaan Khan with her. They had tied the knot in 1998 and got divorced in 2017. While Arbaaz has been dating Giorgia Andriani for a while, Malaika has found love in actor Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series Karoline and Kamakshi. The actress has also starred in Mika Singh's music album recreating the evergreen song Roop Tera Mastana which got a huge response from the audience.