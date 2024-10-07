Arbaaz Khan Responds When Asked About His Marriage Plans After Second Wife Sshura Khan

Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan left everyone surprised with his second marriage Sshura Khan. And ever since his second marriage, the actor became the talk of the town due to the age difference between the two. Arbaaz Khan recently interacted with his fans on Instagram where he was quizzed about his next plans to get married again. The actor gave a witty reply and said, "Bus Hogaya Bhai". The actor even praised his wife's cooking skills and mentioned that she cooks very well Mutton Biryani.

Arbaaz Khan who is head over heels in love with his second wife Sshura Khan revealed how he met his wife Patna Shuklla, in his interview with ETimes he revealed, "The film turned out to be special for more reasons than one... It was always a special film even before I got to know that someone like Sshura even existed, as I met her only on the sets for the first time, before that I had never heard about her or met her."

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan got married last year in December among their family members and shared the news on social media with the post," In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!".