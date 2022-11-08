topStoriesenglish
ARBAAZ KHAN'S GIRLFRIEND

Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani serves HOT LOOKS in new Instagram photos!

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The couple had tied the knot in December 1998 and have a son named Arhaan together. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 08:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani has taken over the internet with her super hot photos on social media. The fitness freak model-actress never misses a workout session to maintain her toned physique. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram alone.

Giorgia Andriani took to IG and dropped some super sexy pictures. Take a look at her recent bunch of pictures and photoshoots. On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Tanaav which is an official Hindi adaptation of Israeli thriller, Fauda. Tanaav will premiere on November 11, 2022. 

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora. The couple had tied the knot in December 1998 and have a son named Arhaan together. Malaika and Arbaaz's divorce finalised in May 2017 ending their 18 years of marriage. However, the two remain cordial with each other and are co-parenting their child. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Giorgia Andriani (@giorgia.andriani22)

Arbaaz and Giorgia have not confirmed about dating each other in public as yet but the couple has been spotted together on multiple occasions including Bollywood events and family gatherings.


 

