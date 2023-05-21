Arbaaz Khan's Rumoured GF Giorgia Andriani Rings In Birthday With Shehnaaz Gill, Looks Hot In Shimmery Dress

New Delhi: Italian actor-model Giorgia Andriani is a true fashionista and never fails to impress her fans with her bold, killer appearances. Giorgia first hits the headlines in 2018 after it was reported that she was dating actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. Its been almost four years now that and the duo is said to be still together. Meanwhile, the diva was spotted in Mumbai to ring in her birthday with Bigg Boss 13 contestant and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Giorgia wore a stylish glittery red bodycon outfit that came with halter neck and a plunging neckline. She teamed the outfit with an embellished clutch and cool pink flats. Shehnaaz, who was also spotted arriving for Giorgia's birthday bash, was seen in a blue corset top which she teamed with white denim pants. She opted for minimal jewellery and styled her hair in a bun.

A paparazzo account shared a video featuring Giorgia Andriani and Shehnaaz Gill as they arrived at a restaurant in Mumbai. Take a look:

A few months back, rumours made headlines that Giorgia and Arbaaz have parted their ways after dating each other for several years. However, the two stars maintained a silence over the matter and issued no statements. However, in April this year, IPL Punjab team co-owner Pretiy Zinta shared a photo on her Instagram handle where she was seen posing next to Arbaaz and Giorgia.

In the photo, both Arbaaz and Giorgia was seen sitting next to each other and twinning in red t-shirt supporting Preity's team. Their picture left netizens wondering if everything is fine between the two and reports suggested break-up between the two was nothing but a rumour.

Last year, when Karan Johar graced an episode of Moving In With Malaika, he asked Arbaaz’s former wife about the break-up rumours. “Did you reach out to him when he had a break-up recently? Which is written about, I am not sure," he asked to which Malaika mentioned that she wasn’t sure about the rumours and added that she does not ask Arbaaz or their son Arhaan about it either. “To be very honest, I don’t ask. I am not even the kind of person who asks Arhaan about what’s going on. I feel that I don’t like to cross a certain (limit). I don’t like that. I feel that I am crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples who get information out of their kids. I am not one of them. I tend to stay away from that," she said.