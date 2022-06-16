Arjun Kanungo releases 3 new tracks from his album ‘Industry’ - Watch!

NEW DELHI: Taking his artistry to the next level, Arjun Kanungo is out with 3 tracks today – the official Indian rendition of Vaultboy’s number one international hit ‘Everything Sucks’, ‘Foto’ feat Rashmeet Kaur and ‘Ishq Samundar’ feat KING, from his debut studio album ‘INDUSTRY’.

Kanungo’s album ‘INDUSTRY’ showcases him embracing experimental and intense soundscapes whilst attempting to navigate from his mainstream pop signature style. Laced with anthemic pop-soul melodies, the album traverses across diverse narratives such as love, ambition and self-discovery whilst shining a deserving spotlight on Kanungo’s artistry and vocal stylings.

With the bulk of the tracks written and recorded over the last two years, the album is perfectly suited for this moment in culture forever marked by a global pandemic.

Says Arjun Kanungo, “INDUSTRY is my personal interpretation of my evolution as an artist. I believe that my music is all about nuanced storytelling. I’ve tried to unravel the more personal parts of me that you don't often get to see. This is probably one of the first times I'll get to be vulnerable and express myself candidly.” Adding that, “INDUSTRY was born during the pandemic. I started thinking and re-evaluating my journey in the music industry. I want to artistically put myself out there in a way I haven’t before. I wanted this album to be raw and real but hyperbolic in its vibe. This is the ‘real Arjun Kanungo’ and I can’t wait to hear what audiences have to say.”

Arjun has already shot and released 4 tracks from the album - Ilzaam that’s already crossed 23 million views on YouTube and going at half a million a day, Bura Sapna and Wapas Aa Ja, all 3 of which were directed by Dhruv Kanungo and shot by an all Hollywood crew. Arjun’s brother Dhruv having studied at the American Film Institute and assisted Spider-Man and Doctor Strange director Sam Raimi brings his global vision to these tracks. Arjun has also released the lyrical video of ‘Barsaat’ and is now all set to drop the next 3 tracks from ‘INDUSTRY’ all of which are distinct, unique and truly stand out!

Kanungo puts himself on the global map with the Indian rendition of Vaultboy's 'Everything Sucks' ,the popular international hit and number one single that inspired millions of reels on Instagram and TikTok. This version is specifically made for India with lyrics in Hindi written by Arjun and Dhruv Yogii, while featuring parts of the original song by Vaultboy. The artist even posted a collaboration post on Instagram announcing the song along with Vaultboy, now that's something !

‘Foto’ marks Arjun’s first collaboration with ‘Bajre Da Sita’ singer Rashmeet Kaur, an unconventional track with desi influence, much different from Kanungo’s signature modern dance sound whereas ‘Ishq Samundar’, is the album version of King and Arjun’s pop trance track. Tune in now !