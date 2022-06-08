हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Kapoor called 'rich boy who can't get in shape', hits back at troll ‘It`s because of comments…’

"The world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else," writes Arjun Kapoor.

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor, who has been vocal about his fitness journey, has slammed a troll for calling him a ‘rich boy’ who can `never get in shape`. On Tuesday, Arjun took to Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of the troller`s comment that was, in fact, directed towards his trainer Drew Neal. "Man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro," the netizen`s remark read. Arjun not only called out the troller in the comments section but also wrote a long note on his Instagram Stories.

"It`s because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else..fitness is way more than that for anyone who`s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best u can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP," Arjun wrote.

He also explained the true meaning of fitness. “I encourage anyone who`s ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle u are truly powerful and courageous if u have the ability to get up and try again...fitness isn`t about a six pack fitness is about mental emotional and physical wellbeing and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn`t seeing from a wholesome life perspective but for just external gratification," Arjun added.

Arjun`s post has garnered a lot of appreciation. He also received a big shout out from his ladylove Malaika Arora."Well said, Arjun and don't even let these trolls and criticism dull your shine..more power to you and your journey," Malaika posted on Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun has `Ek Villian Returns` and `Kuttey` in the pipeline.

