Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora enjoy stunning beaches, exotic beach sun in Maldives, drop photos from island country: PICS

Bollywood adorable couple - Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are currently having the time of their life and holidaying in the Maldives. The couple has shared many pictures and videos from the exotic vacation.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora enjoy stunning beaches, exotic beach sun in Maldives, drop photos from island country: PICS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a couple of years now and have often been tagged as one of the hottest paits from the entertainment industry. In fact, they are among the tinsle town couples who often paint the town red with their whirlwind romance. 

Meanwhile, the adorable couple currently seem to be having a lovely time together on their vacation in the Maldives, according to pictures they have posted on their social media accounts. The two have been sharing glimpses from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles, whether it's scrumptious food or gorgeous beaches.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun shared a picture in which he can be seen lounging around, sunk in a chair with his phone.He wrote, "When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday."

Malaika also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle, including a clip in which she can be seen sunbathing in a mint-green bikini.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Malaika is judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancer 2 with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. It is a sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain', which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.

