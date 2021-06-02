हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor says Dibakar Banerjee has a 'mind that's unlike anyone else's'

Arjun Kapoor thanked filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee for "all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days" while filming their recent release "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". 

Arjun Kapoor says Dibakar Banerjee has a &#039;mind that&#039;s unlike anyone else&#039;s&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday thanked filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee for "all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days" while filming their recent release "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". He says the film gave him "a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else's".

The actor, who played a cop named Pinky Dahiya in the film, posted a long note about his experience of working in the film.

"Pinky gave me a chance to challenge myself. Pinky gave me a chance to question my understanding of the beliefs prevalent in our country. Pinky gave me a chance to work with a mind that is unlike anyone else's.... Thank you #DibakarBanerjee for all those torturous, tiring, exhausting, mentally consuming days, without which there would be no Pinky and no redemption for an actor like me seeking to find new pastures so that I could take my craft to unchartered territories. Thank you for not trusting me too much and building this man from scratch. You have built Pinky with me, from within me, from all the hidden parts of me. That is what has made it all so much pure and so, so, so gratifying. Thank you," wrote Arjun, with folded hand emoji.

The film dropped digitally recently, after a theatrical release before pandemic shut down theatres all over India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorArjun Kapoor filmsPinky Dahiyafilmmaker Dibakar BanerjeeSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Next
Story

In 'Sherni' I play a woman of few words but many dimensions: Vidya Balan

Must Watch

PT2M29S

SC directs Centre to place on record documents, file notings on COVID-19 vaccination policy