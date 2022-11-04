Arjun Kapoor shares a childhood pic with Janhvi, says 'you continue to make me prouder'

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor`s heart swelled with pride after watching his younger sister Janhvi Kapoor's performance in latest release `Mili`. On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram and penned a note for Janhvi that`s filled with praises and love."You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal... And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting," he wrote.

Arjun added, "You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots." Alongside the heartfelt note, he dropped a few images of himself with Janhvi. The first picture is from Arjun and Janhvi`s childhood days. In the image, Arjun is seen pulling his little sister`s hair while Janhvi flashes her cute smile.The second image seems to be the latest one in which they are seen posing for a stylish photoshoot.

Replying to Arjun`s post, Janhvi commented, "Love you." While Arjun and his sister Anshula are Boney`s children from his first marriage to late Mona Shourie, Janvhi and her sister Khushi Kapoor are Boney`s kids from second marriage to late actor Sridevi.Earlier this year in March, Arjun on Janhvi`s birthday acknowledged that he wasn`t with Janhvi since her early years and promises to be with her forever now.

"I know I wasn`t around for quite a few birthdays but now you`re stuck with me for life," Arjun had posted. Speaking of `Mili`, it is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker`s 2019 Malayalam hit Helen. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer.

Mathukutty Xavier has directed it. Besides Janhvi, Mili also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. It is Janhvi`s first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor, who backs the film.