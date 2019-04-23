Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announce pregnancy; share pic on social media

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Arjun Rampal and South-African model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades took to their social media handles and announced pregnancy. The actor, who was last seen in filmmaker JP Dutta's multi-starrer 'Paltan' shared a picture with a beautiful caption.

Arjun's caption read: “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

The two have been spotted hanging out together on a couple of occasions but remained tight-lipped about his relationship status.

Arjun was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia, however, the two announced their separation in May 2018.

The couple mutually decided to part ways but continue to stay friends. They tied the knot in 1998 and after 30 long years of solid association went their separate ways. Arjun and wife Mehr Jessia have two daughters Mahikaa (17) and Myra (14).

Gabriella was seen in 2014 release Sonali Cable and was seen in a cameo appearance in the 2016 Telugu film, Oopiri. She has her own design label Deme By Gabriella and several B-Towners such as Sonakshi Sinha, Shibani Dandekar, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and many more don her collection.