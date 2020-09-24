हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal home quarantined after co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari test positive for coronavirus

Arjun Rampal took to Instagram to share the update and informed that he has also got himself tested for coronavirus and the report is awaited. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@rampal72

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal, who recently resumed work, has quarantined himself at home after two of his 'Nail Polish' co-stars - Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari - tested positive for coronavirus. Arjun took to Instagram to share the update and informed that he has also got himself tested and the report is awaited. 

"Bummer quarantined at home, as my co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them," the actor captioned his post.

Take a look:

Arjun started shooting for the project just a day ago. He shared about resuming work on Instagram and urged people to pray for the team's health amid COVID-19 pandemic.

'Nail Polish', directed by Bhargava Krishna, will premiere on Zee5. 

