Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office in Mumbai for questioning in drugs case

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. The actor is being probed by the central agency in connection to the Bollywood drugs case.

The actor who was summoned by the NCB on December 16, had asked for a week’s time citing he was busy with personal matters. He was to appear before the agency for a second round of questioning in connection with a drug-related case.

Earlier, the NCB had questioned Rampal for about seven hours on November 13. Rampal was probed after his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drugs-related case.

As per an IANS report, Bartel was in contact with Agisialos Demetriades, Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades’s brother and an alleged drug peddler arrested by the NCB in October.

In November, after quizzing South African model Gabriella Demetriades, the central agency had summoned Rampal for questioning. His house was also raided by the NCB officials.