Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case

Armaan Kohli is arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case for which he was earlier detained in Saturday (August 28).

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 7 fame Armaan Kohli has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case, confirms ANI. The actor was earlier detained by NCB after drugs were procured from his Mumbai’s Juhu residence after a raid was conducted on Saturday (August 28).

Earlier the NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede told ANI,  "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office."

Armaan Kohli has featured in films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Badle Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Veer, Juaari among others. He also appeared on Salman Khan starrer Bigg Boss 7, where he courted controversy for physically assaulting fellow contestant Sofia Hayat.

(With inputs from ANI).

