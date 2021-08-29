Armaan Kohli arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 7 fame Armaan Kohli has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case, confirms ANI. The actor was earlier detained by NCB after drugs were procured from his Mumbai’s Juhu residence after a raid was conducted on Saturday (August 28).

Earlier the NCB Zonal Director (Mumbai) Sameer Wankhede told ANI, "After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office."

Mumbai | Actor Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli's house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Mumbai | NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in a drugs case, he will be presented before a city court today — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) says it is conducting a raid on the residence of actor Armaan Kohli in Mumbai (File photo) pic.twitter.com/MtdwsXL7VY — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Armaan Kohli has featured in films such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Badle Ki Aag, Jaani Dushman, Veer, Juaari among others. He also appeared on Salman Khan starrer Bigg Boss 7, where he courted controversy for physically assaulting fellow contestant Sofia Hayat.

(With inputs from ANI).