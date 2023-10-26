Armaan Malik Drops Long-Awaited Album Only Just Begun, Says 'I Finally Found My True Voice'

New Delhi: Bringing a perfect festive surprise for his millions of fans, Pop Icon Armaan Malik has finally unveiled the official video of his highly-anticipated second album, ‘Only Just Begun.’ A spectacular blend of Indian and Western music, ‘Only Just Begun’ celebrates Armaan Malik’s musical evolution. The video of the album features the artist opening up about his journey and winning hearts with his touching words.

Defining his journey in the video, the 28-year-old and two-time MTV EMA winner Armaan Malik says, "I've consistently chosen the unconventional path. I've dared to stand out, and though it's set me apart, it's never been an easy journey. After 15 years in music, I've finally discovered my authentic self, my true voice. My emotions are overflowing. It's challenging to express, but this isn't solely about launching an album; it's about unveiling the emotions I've cherished for years. I aspire for the songs in this album to deeply connect with every listener!"

Armaan Malik's 'Only Just Begun' anthem, featuring empowering lyrics like "Rukna Nahin Thamna Nahin Ab Mujhe, Raaston Mein Mushkilein Ho Bhale," resonates with millions of individuals striving to achieve their dreams, one step at a time. Hailed as Armaan Malik's best work thus far, this album comprises eight captivating songs: 'Only Just Begun,' 'Mere Khayaalon Mein,' 'Kasam Se,' 'Humnawa,' 'Door Chalein Kahin,' 'Marne Se Pehle,' 'Sun Maahi,' and 'TMMT - Tu Meri Mai Tera.'

‘Kasam Se' which was released earlier as a single from the album is a heartfelt tribute to Armaan Malik's love story with his fiancée and fashion influencer, Aashna Shroff. Released at a poignant moment when the singer proposed to his beloved, this song garnered an overwhelming response from fans worldwide.

With the full album now out, it delivers a rejuvenating sound while preserving the enduring allure of Armaan Malik's music. Complemented by lyrics that deeply connect with millions of listeners, 'Only Just Begun' undeniably marks the beginning of a new chapter in Armaan Malik's musical journey. Intriguingly, it's worth noting that his debut album, 'Armaan,' was released nine years ago, making this long-anticipated second album all the more special.

Available on all major streaming platforms and Armaan Malik's YouTube channel, 'Only Just Begun' serves as a profound testament to Armaan's unwavering commitment to his art.