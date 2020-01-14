Arpita Khan Sharma shares unseen pics of Salman Khan holding newborn Ayat and it's simply awwdorable!

New Delhi: Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma welcomed home their second bundle of joy, baby girl Ayat on December 27, 2019. The gorgeous new addition to the family shares her birthday with mamu Salman Khan.

Arpita recently took to her Instagram account and posted a few unseen pictures of Sallu Bhai holding baby girl Ayat in his arms while his mother Salma Khan looks on. Arpita along with the amazing pictures shared a heartwarming note.

She wrote: There’s nothing in this world that scared me & the only reason was I knew I had you by my side & you would never let anything happen to me. Now ayat has been blessed with the same security. These hands are god sent.Overwhelmed, grateful & thankful for @beingsalmankhan & my amazing mom @salmakhan1942 two people who only have love to give.

Arpita and Aayush got married at the grand Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. Their son Ahil was born on March 30, 2016, and daughter Ayat on December 27, 2020.