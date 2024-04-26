Actress Arti Singh marries businessman Dipak Chauhan in Dreamy Wedding in Mumbai on Thursday. Making it an intimate affair, The wedding ceremony took place at an ISKCON Temple in Juhu, with only close friends and family in attendance.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began on 22 April with haldi, followed by the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on 23 April. Arti took to social media to share some inside pics from the festivities.

was also seen there as

She captioned her post, "Living my dreams under the limitless sky, dreams I have seen for years! My Mehendi Day, Aisa lag raha hai abhi bhi sapne main hi hoon (feels like I'm still in a dream)."

Take a look at the series of photos :

The Internet is buzzing with the first look of the newlyweds. Talking about the attire Arti adorned a stunning red lehenga with intricate detailing, while Dipak opted for a sophisticated white sherwani for the occasion.

Arti's uncle and actor Govinda attended the grand wedding reception that the couple hosted on Thursday evening. The Actor beamed with joy as he was photographed at the venue.

Meanwhile, Kashmira was seen fulfilling Bhabhi duties at her sister-in-law's Wedding and Krushna was also seen fulfilling the Rasam. Take a look

Kashmeera looked stunning in a white saree accessorized with emerald jewelry, while Krushna wore a white sherwani with a golden pagdi.

Actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also attended the wedding festivities.

A Mini Bigg Boss reunion can be seen , have a look

Actress Shefali Jariwala, Arti's co-contestant and one of the guests at the event, shared a series of photos showcasing Bigg Boss 13 participants posing together.

Captioning the post, Shefali wrote, “Here's to moments that turn into memories and friends who turn into family. Cheers to love, laughter, and happily ever after.” The festivities ended up being a mini Bigg Boss 13 reunion.

Who is Arti Singh's Husband Dipak Chauhan?

Dipak Chauhan is a Navi Mumbai-based Businessman. He is a successful entrepreneur and a founder of an event management company. He started his career as a marketing executive. Dipak is also a brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series, a cricket tournament that aims to raise awareness regarding road safety. Chauhan prefers to maintain a Low-Key profile and also maintains a private Instagram account.

Their Story#DipakkiArti

During an interview with Telly Talks, Arti revealed that she met Dipak through her aunt and always felt that Dipak understood her better. However, Things were different with Dipak as he made efforts for her. She also mentioned how Dipak relocated from Navi Mumbai to Andheri just so he could be nearer to her.