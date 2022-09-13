Aryan Khan breaks the internet with new pics, dad Shah Rukh Khan drops a question!

New Delhi: Aryan Khan is sharing his AMAZING pictures on social media and we are in love! He dropped a few clicks from his latest photoshoot and it took fans' hearts away.

Aryan is not a very active social media user, so whenever he uploads new pics, fans go all gaga over them. On Tuesday, SRK's elder son shared his pictures from photoshoot looking like fire and we are not complaining.

He collaborated with a popular shoe brand and shot for them. In the first picture, Aryan can be seen half seated in a black outfit which he paired with a pink and black jacket. In the next one, Khan looks dapper in a white t-shirt, trousers and a checkered shirt. In the last pic, he can be seen balancing on his hand wearing a grey t-shirt, mustard jacket and black lower.

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, many Bollywood celebs dropped comments in the box including his sister Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karan Johar and more.

Also, his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan blessed the comment section with their comments, Gauri wrote, "My boy … love love love," whereas, SRK had a very important question, he commented, "Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!!!"

Aryan was given a clean chit, a few months back, from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year`s drugs-on-cruise case. The NCB had filed a 6,000-page charge sheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

They did not file any complaint against Aryan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of 'sufficient' evidence.