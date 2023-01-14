Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor party under one roof, look uber hot in glam avatar - Watch

New Delhi: Almost the entire Bollywood was seen under one roof last night. Reason? Putlu aka Kajal Anand's birthday bash. From Aryan Khan, and Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, all were dressed to kill. The young brigade turned heads with their glamourous avatar and posed for the photo-op before entering the venue. Actress Rani Mukerji also was present at the do and was clicked with the birthday girl.

Who is Putlu?

Putlu aka Kajal Anand is a former advocate who fought Sanjay Dutt's case. She has been with Shah Rukh Khan for years and remains his most loyal friend. She is often seen with Gauri Khan too. On her birthday, she posed with Rani Mukerji.

Other celebs present at the birthday bash were Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya. Gauri Khan was clicked at the do along with fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, Rhea Pillai among others.

Aryan Khan gave cool dude vibes in a white sweatshirt and black jeans while getting inside the birthday venue while sister Suhana wore a little black dress to the party. BFF Ananya Panday upped the glam quotient in a tube green tube body-fitted dress while Shanaya was seen in a long black shift dress.

The young brigade is ready to enter the showbiz world and how!

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Aryan is all set to make his writing and directing debut in a web series. According to reports, it will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.