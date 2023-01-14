topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ARYAN KHAN

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor party under one roof, look uber hot in glam avatar - Watch

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and BFFS Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and others clicked at a Bollywood party last night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor party under one roof, look uber hot in glam avatar - Watch

New Delhi: Almost the entire Bollywood was seen under one roof last night. Reason? Putlu aka Kajal Anand's birthday bash. From Aryan Khan, and Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, all were dressed to kill. The young brigade turned heads with their glamourous avatar and posed for the photo-op before entering the venue. Actress Rani Mukerji also was present at the do and was clicked with the birthday girl. 

Who is Putlu?

Putlu aka Kajal Anand is a former advocate who fought Sanjay Dutt's case. She has been with Shah Rukh Khan for years and remains his most loyal friend. She is often seen with Gauri Khan too.  On her birthday, she posed with Rani Mukerji.

Other celebs present at the birthday bash were Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and son Agastya. Gauri Khan was clicked at the do along with fashion designer Vikram Phadnis, Rhea Pillai among others.

Aryan Khan gave cool dude vibes in a white sweatshirt and black jeans while getting inside the birthday venue while sister Suhana wore a little black dress to the party. BFF Ananya Panday upped the glam quotient in a tube green tube body-fitted dress while Shanaya was seen in a long black shift dress. 

The young brigade is ready to enter the showbiz world and how!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.   

Meanwhile, Aryan is all set to make his writing and directing debut in a web series. According to reports, it will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Live Tv

Aryan KhanSuhana KhanKhushi KapoorAnanya PandayShanaya Kapoorputlukajal anandSuhana Khan hot picsaryan khan unseen pics

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?