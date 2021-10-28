Aryan Khan gets bail in drugs case, to be home for father Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on Nov 2

New Delhi: In a major relief to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to all the three accused Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with the alleged drugs case.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing the star kid in court, told media: Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan

They (Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant & Munmum Dhamecha) will come of the jail after the order is released from the court... For me, it is a regular case - to win some, to lose some. I am happy that he (Khan) has got bail: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Khan in Bombay HC pic.twitter.com/UorRf4qmx0 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Aryan will be home by Saturday which means, the star son will be able to celebrate his father Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2.

The detailed order is likely to be released tomorrow. The bail was granted after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau presented their arguments in court.

Aryan Khan's advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail to which the court refused and said surety is to be given. "I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today," Justice Sambre said. The legal team of the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, who is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday asper PTI report.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio remained in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

A special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy".