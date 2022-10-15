Aryan Khan's airport video hits viral button, fans find his attitude similar to Bhaijaan Salman Khan - Watch video

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and daughter Suhana were recently headed to Dubai for the inaugural session of the International League T20 held on Monday. Their cousin Arjun Chibba also accompanied the siblings. Now, SRK's son is back in the bay and last night was clicked at the Mumbai airport, looking dapper in casuals.

And guess what? Fans compared Aryan Khan's attitude with that of Bhaijaan Salman Khan. Popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted his airport spotting video on Instagram where one user commented: Ladke ka attitude salman wala h. Another one wrote: Isko bolo actor banne ke liye. Aag laga dega

Suhana and Aryan also posted their Dubai event pictures on Instagram writing: What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.

Meanwhile, Suhana is gearing up for her big Bollywood dream in Zoya Akhtar's version of The Archies. The film also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor and the late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema - Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The series also features Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

It will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India.