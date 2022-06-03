हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Siddhivinayak temple

As Samrat Prithviraj releases, Manushi Chhillar visits Siddhivinayak Temple - PICS

Samrat Prithviraj movie review: Akshay Kumar plays the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar plays the role of the king’s beloved Princess Sanyogita. 

As Samrat Prithviraj releases, Manushi Chhillar visits Siddhivinayak Temple - PICS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: On the day her debut film 'Samrat Prithviraj' opened in theatres, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar visited the much revered Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai. The actress has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in this historical entertainer, which has opened to rave reviews. While Akshay plays the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi plays the role of the king’s beloved Princess Sanyogita. 

MANUSHI CHHILLAR AT SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE

Manushi, who went to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the much-awaited historical, says, “I definitely have the release day jitters today. I can feel the excitement and the nervousness. Since I was a child, I used to pray before the big moments of my life. It calmed me down and helped me focus on the job at hand. I’m thrilled that my debut film releases today and I wish it does really, really well. I hope the divine power blesses all of us associated with Samrat Prithviraj. It’s a really, really big day for me and my career in the Hindi film industry.”

Dressed in a white Anarkali, Manushi looked breathtaking as she visited the temple. Directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj releases worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

 

Tags:
Siddhivinayak templeSamrat Prithvirajsamrat prithviraj reviewSamrat Prithviraj release dateManushi ChhillarAkshay KumarPrithviraj ChauhanSiddhivinayak temple Mumbai
