Ashneer Grover's wife Madhuri posts videos of BharatPe officials allegedly drinking in office

NEW DELHI: After BharatPe has sacked Madhuri Jain Grover, wife of the fintech firm's co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover, over alleged financial irregularities, she, now took to her micro-blogging site Twitter and shared few details related to the founders of the company.

Madhuri shared few videos of the founders of the company allegedly drinking and smoking in office premises.

She tweeted, “Congrats @SuhailSameer14 @BhavikKoladiya and Shashvat Nakrani. Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies’ without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap !!

And these are the people @SuhailSameer14 sitting on Governance Review and passing judgement on me ! Great work by @sequoia and @HarshjitSethi and Chairman Rajnish Kumar for a perfectly executed witch hunt with your accomplices @sumeetsingh29 and @BhavikKoladiya. @bharatpeindia — Madhuri Jain Grover (@madsj30) February 23, 2022

She took a dig at BharatPe management Suhail Sameer and Bhavik Koladiya accusing them of inappropriate behaviour in office.

For the unversed, Madhuri is alleged to have used company funds for personal beauty treatments, buying electronic items and family trips to the US and Dubai, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Besides, she also allegedly paid her personal staff out of company accounts and produced fake invoices from known/friendly parties, they added.

While an email sent to Madhuri for comments remained unanswered, a company spokesperson confirmed the termination.