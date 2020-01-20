Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I cast actors based on talent, not political opinion

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari says her process of casting has no connection with an actor's personal or political opinion, but it depends on talent and the demand of story.

Tiwari is gearing up for the release of her new film "Panga", starring Kangana Ranaut with Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. She has worked with actresses like Swara Bhaskar ("Nil Battey Sannata") and Kriti Sanon ("Bareilly Ki Barfi") in the past.

"When it comes to casting, I go by my gut feeling and their ability to perform. Whether it is Swara, Richa and Kangana, undoubtedly they are brilliant actresses. As a film director I see the character in them on screen, and that is important for me to get rather than what their political opinions are. If, as a director I constantly have to think about how they are as an individuals off the screen, I won't be able to create a character and extract a performance out of them on screen," Ashwiny told IANS.

On differences of opinion and professionalism, the filmmaker added: "Who does not have an opinion? Even in a household that we live, people can have a different opinions on regular things. That does not mean we cannot co-exist. Two people from completely different political ideology can work together in a film if they believe in the story."

However, it is quite interesting to notice that Ashwiny, in all her film, focuses on people-to-people relationship but her politics never reflects in her storytelling, as it does in the case of a few contemporary filmmakers.

Does she make a conscious effort to avoid political commentary in her films? "There are so many people who make their comment on politics, why me? Why does a film have to do that? Also, every filmmaker has his ot her way of telling a story. In my films, politics and conflicts exist in the human mind and the situation. So I create characters who have minds with conflict, takes challenges and narrate how they emerge with flying colours," said Tiwari.

Does the tag ‘female filmmaker' bother her? "Yes, it does. I know I am a female and that has nothing to do with what I do as a storyteller. I mean, half of the time the audiences do not even know who the director is. They go and watch the film for the stars. I am happy with that, because any filmmaker wants his or her film to be the most-watched. Earlier there were less female filmmakers, and people used to mention that fact, so it was okay. But just as these days there are many doctors or pilots who are female, it is not a surprise and it does not need a special mention that the case should be the same with film directors as well," she replied.

"Panga" is slated to release on January 24.