Asim Riaz Finds Love Again After Breakup With Himanshi Khurrana? Drops Picture With A Mystery Girl

Mumbai: Looks like Asim Riaz has fallen k in love again and he is ready to let the world even know about it. Former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz has sparked rumours of a new romance after sharing a picture with a mystery girl on his social media. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him alongside a mystery girl not revealing her face and this has started the speculations. This comes months after reports of his breakup with Himanshi Khurrana, with whom he had a highly publicized relationship post their Bigg Boss stint.

The photo, which features Asim posing alongside the unidentified woman, has left fans curious about the nature of their relationship. While Asim has not confirmed or denied the speculation, many are wondering if he has moved on from his past relationship with Himanshi.

Fans of the model-turned-actor are eagerly waiting for more details, with some hoping he will address the rumours soon. Could this be a new chapter in Asim’s love life? Only time will tell!