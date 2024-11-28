Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2825574https://zeenews.india.com/people/asim-riaz-finds-love-again-after-breakup-with-himanshi-khurrana-drops-picture-with-a-mystery-girl-2825574.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ASIM RIAZ

Asim Riaz Finds Love Again After Breakup With Himanshi Khurrana? Drops Picture With A Mystery Girl

Asim Riaz sparks relationship rumours as he drops a picture with a mystery woman post his breakup with Himanshi Khurana.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asim Riaz Finds Love Again After Breakup With Himanshi Khurrana? Drops Picture With A Mystery Girl Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Looks like Asim Riaz has fallen k in love again and he is ready to let the world even know about it. Former Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz has sparked rumours of a new romance after sharing a picture with a mystery girl on his social media. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him alongside a mystery girl not revealing her face and this has started the speculations. This comes months after reports of his breakup with Himanshi Khurrana, with whom he had a highly publicized relationship post their Bigg Boss stint.

The photo, which features Asim posing alongside the unidentified woman, has left fans curious about the nature of their relationship. While Asim has not confirmed or denied the speculation, many are wondering if he has moved on from his past relationship with Himanshi.

Fans of the model-turned-actor are eagerly waiting for more details, with some hoping he will address the rumours soon. Could this be a new chapter in Asim’s love life? Only time will tell!

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMPLB's 'provocative plan' on Waqf leaked!
DNA Video
DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR
DNA Video
DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest
DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK