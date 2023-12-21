Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is all set for its release tomorrow and the excitement is well evident all across. While the fans are not leaving any chance to express their excitement for the film, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is also garnering love from the celebrities.

Adding up to the fervor, the director Siddharth Anand and Indian fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta have expressed their love to watch SRK coming with Rajkumar Hirani and enjoying the film in the theatres while they received a witty reply from SRK during #AskSrk session.

Siddharth Anand is excited to watch the masterpiece created by SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. As Siddharth Anand wrote, "Only once in a while comes a film that has maestros coming together who are at the peak of their game and talent. @iamsrk and Raju Hirani sir this one I am most looking forward to. I am ready to laugh, cry, exhilarate & dance in a movie theatre TOMORROW! This is cinema!!"

SRK replied writing, "Yay my Fighter Director. You will be happy to know that there is some action also in the film….not as stylish as yours but gritty and tough ha ha. Love u #Dunki"

Masaba Gupta is all dressed up to enjoy Dunki. As Masaba Gupta wrote, "Thoroughly enjoying watching @iamsrk's run at the box office. I feel like going to the theatre and I feel like dressing up for it. All with the popcorn & everything.A gentle reminder that our most glorious movie stars will always inspire us to get up & get going. In t... Show more"

SRK gave a reply, "Thank u. U r kind to say this. I hope you enjoy yourself at the movie and whatever u dress up in will look lovely I am sure. #Dunki"

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.