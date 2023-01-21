AskSRK: 'Pathaan' gives hilarious reply to fan waiting outside Mannat to catch his glimpse

topStoriesenglish
Jan 21, 2023
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn't step outside Mannat.

The fan later tweeted a selfie clicked outside Mannat, saying: "@iamsrk #AskSRK wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn't you come out)?"

To this, Shah Rukh replied: "Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar."

When a user asked why he always wears cargo pants, the superstar replied, "More pockets. more places to carry the world in my pocket!!"

The star also shared that his wife Gauri Khan's mother likes pineapple on pizza.

"Ha ha ha my mother-in-law loves it!!!"

Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his film 'Pathaan' on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

'Pathaan' is part of Aditya Chopra's 'spy universe'.

