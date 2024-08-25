'Asli Pooja Toh Sirf Ek Hi Hai'; Ayushmann Khurrana Celebrates One Year Of 'Dream Girl 2'

Mumbai: As 'Dream Girl 2' clocked one year, actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his happiness and said that the film holds a "special place" for him.

"The love and appreciation that Dream Girl 2 keeps on garnering has truly been a delight! The film will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because of the success it got but for the joy it spread amongst people," he said in a statement shared by the film's team.

While sharing his experience of being part of the film, he added that making people laugh with your acting is a great thing and he did the same in the film, "As an actor, if you can evoke a sense of happiness in your audience and bring a smile to their faces, I feel it's half the job done, and that's what Dream Girl 2 did," he added.

In the film, Ayushmann is seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

On the first anniversary of the film, he shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen getting a surprise gift containing the possessions of his character Pooja from the film. He then receives a call from another Pooja, which startles the actor for a time. He then feels relieved when the caller asks him if he wants a credit card.

He captioned the video with, "Naam chahe jitne bhi ho, asli Pooja toh sirf ek hi hai"

'Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office.

'Dream Girl 2' is a 2023 film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside an ensemble supporting cast, including Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.