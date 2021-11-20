हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Ranjan

At Anushka Ranjan's Mehendi ceremony, BFFs Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor dance like no one's watching - Watch

Anushka Ranjan looked stunning as a bride-to-be and donned elegant attire. A few pictures and inside videos flooded the internet.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Ranjan and Student Of The Year 2 fame star Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot and their wedding festivity is in full swing. At her Mehendi function held a day back, BFFs Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and TV star Krystal D'Souza were clicked having a ball.

Anushka Ranjan looked stunning as a bride-to-be and donned elegant attire. A few pictures and inside videos flooded the internet. Take a look here: 

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty among other friends can be seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@krystledsouza)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@krystledsouza)

A few days back, inside pictures from their bachelorette party went viral where Sussanne Khan and rumoured beau Arsalan Goni were spotted together.

Anushka Ranjan is the daughter of Anu and Shashi Ranjan, who are famous media and television personalities. Anu Ranjan is the Founder of The Indian Television Academy. She has a sibling named Akansha Ranjan, who is also an actress and made her screen debut in Karan Johar's Netflix Original film Guilty starring Kiara Advani in 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anush (@anushkaranjan)

Recently, Anushka and Aditya Seal were seen together in a smouldering song titled 'Meri Zindagi Mein'.

 

